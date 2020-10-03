Trump's Doc Says President Fever-Free, Taking COVID-19 Treatment Remdesivir At Walter Reed

President Donald Trump is “doing very well” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following his coronavirus diagnosis and subsequent hospital admission, the president’s doctor said Saturday.

Conflicting Accounts Of Trump's Diagnosis Timeline: Trump, 74, is fever-free and has been for more than 24 hours, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley said in a midday update Saturday.

The president’s doctor dodged questions on whether Trump was treated with supplemental oxygen before Saturday, stating that the president was not on oxygen Thursday and was not treated with oxygen at Walter Reed on Friday, according to CBS News.

This leaves open the question of whether Trump was treated with oxygen at the White House on Friday.

"At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made," Conley said.

Trump is 72 hours out from his coronavirus diagnosis, Conley said, adding that the first week of illness is the most critical.

The public first learned of Trump's test results early Friday, roughly 36 hours prior to Conley's Saturday press conference, raising the question of whether the president was first diagnosed Wednesday.

Trump attended a fundraiser Thursday at the golf club bearing his name in Bedminster, New Jersey that was reportedly attended by hundreds.

While the White House has described Trump’s symptoms as mild, CBS reported that an unnamed source familiar with the president’s health said Saturday that his vitals are “very concerning.”

The source said the next 48 hours will be “critical,” adding: “we’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery,” according to CBS.

Trump’s Coronavirus Treatment So Far: Trump, who announced his and First Lady Melania Trump’s positive test results in a tweet early Friday, was treated with an experimental Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) coronavirus antibody cocktail on Friday, according to the White House.

After being flown to Walter Reed Friday on Marine One in what the White House said was “an abundance of caution,” Trump started taking the Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) antiviral drug remdesivir. The drug received emergency use authorization from the FDA for COVID-19 in May.

It’s the most serious health threat a sitting U.S. president has faced since former President Ronald Reagan was shot by John Hinckley Jr. in a 1981 assassination attempt.

Trump has not transferred presidential powers to Vice President Mike Pence, who tested negative for coronavirus following Trump’s diagnosis.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who debated Trump on Tuesday, also said he tested negative.

Infection Spreads Among Trump's Inner Circle, GOP: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who assisted Trump with preparing for Tuesday’s presidential debate, said Saturday that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus.

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, who attended the announcement of Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court in the White House Rose Garden one week ago, announced Friday that she tested positive.

In addition to those named above, the following elected officials; members of Trump’s inner circle; and those who were in attendance at Barrett’s nomination event have announced positive coronavirus tests this week:

Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican.

Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican.

Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien.

Trump aide Hope Hicks.

University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

President Donald Trump and Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the White House Rose Garden on Saturday, Sept. 26. Numerous people who attended the event, where many people did not wear masks or observe social distancing, have tested positive for the coronavirus. White House photo by Andrea Hanks.