Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trump In Quarantine As Close Aide Hope Hicks Tests COVID-19 Positive
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 01, 2020 11:30pm   Comments
Share:
Trump In Quarantine As Close Aide Hope Hicks Tests COVID-19 Positive

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are beginning a quarantine process for COVID-19 after Hope Hicks, a high-ranking presidential aide, tested positive for the virus.

What Happened: The president in a social media post late Thursday that he and the first lady are awaiting their test results.

Hicks, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the evening, traveled with the president on multiple occasions in the recent past including to the first presidential debate on Tuesday, CNN reported.

Why It Matters: Hicks has also been seen with the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and close aides Dan Scavino and Nicholas Luna, CNN noted.

Trump reportedly theorized that Hicks may have contracted COVID-19 due to interaction with a supporter. 

Hicks was reportedly quarantined aboard Air Force One while returning home after feeling unwell at a Minnesota rally on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported.

There was no co-mingling between Trump and Joe Biden staff during the debate and separate entrances and rooms were used by the two groups at Tuesday’s debate, a person familiar with the debate commission testing protocols told Bloomberg.

Photo courtesy: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg cnn Covid-19Government News Politics Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com