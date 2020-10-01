Trump In Quarantine As Close Aide Hope Hicks Tests COVID-19 Positive

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are beginning a quarantine process for COVID-19 after Hope Hicks, a high-ranking presidential aide, tested positive for the virus.

What Happened: The president in a social media post late Thursday that he and the first lady are awaiting their test results.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Hicks, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the evening, traveled with the president on multiple occasions in the recent past including to the first presidential debate on Tuesday, CNN reported.

Why It Matters: Hicks has also been seen with the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and close aides Dan Scavino and Nicholas Luna, CNN noted.

Trump reportedly theorized that Hicks may have contracted COVID-19 due to interaction with a supporter.

Hicks was reportedly quarantined aboard Air Force One while returning home after feeling unwell at a Minnesota rally on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported.

There was no co-mingling between Trump and Joe Biden staff during the debate and separate entrances and rooms were used by the two groups at Tuesday’s debate, a person familiar with the debate commission testing protocols told Bloomberg.

Photo courtesy: Gage Skidmore via Flickr