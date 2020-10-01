Market Overview

President Trump, First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 01, 2020 11:30pm   Comments
President Donald Trump said in a tweet early Friday he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

What Happened: "Tonight, [the first lady] and I tested positive for COVID-19," the president said. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

Trump had notified late Thursday that the two were beginning a quarantine process for COVID-19 as they awaited test results after Hope Hicks, a high-ranking presidential aide, tested positive for the virus.

Hicks, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the evening, traveled with the president on multiple occasions in the recent past including to the first presidential debate on Tuesday, CNN reported.

Why It Matters: Hicks has also been seen with the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and close aides Dan Scavino and Nicholas Luna, CNN noted.

Trump reportedly theorized that Hicks may have contracted COVID-19 due to interaction with a supporter. 

Hicks was reportedly quarantined aboard Air Force One while returning home after feeling unwell at a Minnesota rally on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported.

There was no co-mingling between Trump and Joe Biden staff during the debate and separate entrances and rooms were used by the two groups at Tuesday’s debate, a person familiar with the debate commission testing protocols told Bloomberg.

Photo courtesy: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bloomberg cnn Covid-19

