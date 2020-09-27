Market Overview

Judge Blocks Trump Order On TikTok Just Hours Before Ban Goes Into Effect
Anthony Noto , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2020 8:54pm   Comments
A federal judge has halted the Trump Administration's ban on video-sharing app TikTok.

Per multiple media reports, Judge Carl Nichols of the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. blocked the ban, which was set to go into effect at midnight Sunday.

The news comes on the heels of a Sunday morning hearing where Judge Nichols listened to TikTok's lawyers, via dial-in, argue that a ban on TikTok downloads would be “devastating” and an attack on free speech.

President Donald Trump has called the app a "national security" risk since it is owned by a Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance Ltd., and could gather data on Americans on behalf of Chinese authorities. 

TikTok was told to find a U.S. buyer, otherwise the ban would go into effect.

Enter Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT). The two companies agreed to buy TikTok last week, and turn it into a new company — TikTok Global.

At first, Trump gave that agreement "his blessing."

However, under those terms, ByteDance would still be the majority shareholder with an 80% stake, making it a subsidiary still under the ownership of a Chinese entity. Oracle would own a 12.5% stake and Walmart would own just 7.5%.

The TikTok Global board would consist of four American citizens and ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming.

However, Oracle said ByteDance would have “no ownership” of TikTok Global, muddying matters to the point where the deal had to be brought before a judge.

It's also worth noting that ByteDance is backed by American investment firms, including Sequoia Capital and General Atlantic, making the scrutiny TikTok faced all the more confusing.

The TikTok service, popular among Gen Z, had first peeved the Trump administration back in June when the President was looking forward to a political rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Trump campaign had touted more than 1 million possible attendees, only to discover a crowd of about 6,000. That's because TikTok users had orchestrated a prank via phony registrations.

TikTok was launched in 2018, a year after ByteDance acquired Shanghai-based video app Musical.ly in a $1 billion deal.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

