Boeing Uncovers Fourth Production Flaw Affecting About 700 Dreamliners

The Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has disclosed yet another manufacturing defect in 787 Dreamliner jets, which takes the tally of flaws to four in recent weeks, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

What Happened: The latest issue is a small depression near the areas where the jet’s vertical fin comes together with its fuselage, which the manufacturer says it discovered late last year, according to Bloomberg.

The aerospace giant reportedly claims the latest issue will not affect flight safety and it has already resolved it in its production process.

“Our expectation is that this will require a one-time inspection during regularly scheduled maintenance,” the company said regarding the impact on the Dreamliner fleet.

Local Seattle media reported that the defect could impact at least 680 planes.

Why It Matters: The United States Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the latest issue and said it's still early to say whether the latest issue will warrant repairs or inspections, Bloomberg noted.

The FAA has clubbed investigations into the other three flaws discovered in the Dreamliners into one single probe, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Eight 787 planes have been grounded for repairs so far, due to other lapses.

The Chicago-headquartered plane maker is already under scrutiny after two fatal accidents of its Boeing 737 MAX planes in 2019 killed hundreds. The aircraft line remains grounded.

Price Action: Boeing shares closed nearly 2% lower at $157.69 on Thursday, the shares gained 0.6% in the after-hours session.