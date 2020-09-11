Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boeing Uncovers Fourth Production Flaw Affecting About 700 Dreamliners
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 11, 2020 4:24am   Comments
Share:
Boeing Uncovers Fourth Production Flaw Affecting About 700 Dreamliners

The Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has disclosed yet another manufacturing defect in 787 Dreamliner jets, which takes the tally of flaws to four in recent weeks, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

What Happened: The latest issue is a small depression near the areas where the jet’s vertical fin comes together with its fuselage, which the manufacturer says it discovered late last year, according to Bloomberg.

The aerospace giant reportedly claims the latest issue will not affect flight safety and it has already resolved it in its production process.

“Our expectation is that this will require a one-time inspection during regularly scheduled maintenance,” the company said regarding the impact on the Dreamliner fleet.

Local Seattle media reported that the defect could impact at least 680 planes.

Why It Matters: The United States Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the latest issue and said it's still early to say whether the latest issue will warrant repairs or inspections, Bloomberg noted.

The FAA has clubbed investigations into the other three flaws discovered in the Dreamliners into one single probe, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Eight 787 planes have been grounded for repairs so far, due to other lapses.

The Chicago-headquartered plane maker is already under scrutiny after two fatal accidents of its Boeing 737 MAX planes in 2019 killed hundreds. The aircraft line remains grounded

Price Action: Boeing shares closed nearly 2% lower at $157.69 on Thursday, the shares gained 0.6% in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA)

Boeing Discovers A Third Production Issue That Prematurely Fatigues Most Dreamliners
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 8, 2020
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower Following Last Week's Plunge
Boeing Faces Wider Federal Probe Over Dreamliner Jets Failing To Meet Company's Own Benchmarks
Barron's Picks And Pans: Boeing, Citigroup, Zoom Video And More
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Boeing
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: air travelGovernment News Regulations Travel Events Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com