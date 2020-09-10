Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US To Stop COVID-19 Screening For International Arrivals Starting Next Week: Reports
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2020 4:50am   Comments
Share:
US To Stop COVID-19 Screening For International Arrivals Starting Next Week: Reports

The United States government will stop conducting enhanced COVID-19 screening of international inbound passengers, Yahoo News reported Wednesday.

What Happened: International flights would no longer be channeled through designated airports for screening beginning at 12:01 a.m. next Monday, according to the sources of Yahoo News.

CNN independenly confirmed the move of the administration, citing three unnamed sources. A TSA official told the network that the screenings are coming to an end as the agency only identified less than 15 people as having COVID-19, out of the 675,000 passengers screened at 15 airports.

Why It Matters: The White House gave the orders to end the screenings and these were meant to be kept secret until publicly announced, Yahoo News reported.

Agencies involved in the screening shutdown are reportedly working frantically to prepare for implementing the change.

The travel slump caused by the pandemic has severely affected airlines with American Airlines Group, Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) set to eliminate 19,000 jobs at the beginning of October. Others such as Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) have also signaled job cuts.

Carriers such as American and Delta are eliminating ticket change fees in the backdrop of shrinking demand for air travel.

Photo courtesy: Ptrump16 via Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAL + AAL)

Morgan Stanley's Airline Recovery Stock Picks: Why Analyst Is Bullish On Delta, Bearish On United
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 8, 2020
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Costco, FedEx And More
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Delta Air Lines
A Look At Jobs Data Ahead Of Friday's Unemployment Rate Release
United Cargo Spared Brunt Of Airline's Job Cuts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: airlines CoronavirusGovernment News Regulations Travel Events General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com