Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook, Twitter Crack Down Against Russian Accounts Trying To Steer Away Biden's Left-Wing Voters
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 01, 2020 10:00pm   Comments
Share:
Facebook, Twitter Crack Down Against Russian Accounts Trying To Steer Away Biden's Left-Wing Voters

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) took down accounts linked to Russian government actors who were allegedly trying to influence the United States presidential elections due to be held in November and plant fake stories on racial justice, the  National Public Radio reported Tuesday.

What Happened: The Mark Zuckerberg-led social media platform removed 13 Facebook accounts and two pages related to Russian Internet Research Agency (IRA), the company said in a report.

The Russian network’s activity largely revolved around amplifying a website called peacedata.net, which allegedly brandished itself as independent news media, according to Graphika, a social media analysis firm that assisted Facebook.

Graphika said that PeaceData co-opted freelance writers and created a cluster of fake personas to build a left-wing audience and “steer it away” from Joe Biden’s campaign.

Twitter removed five accounts and said it would block content associated with PeaceData. “Attempts to manipulate our service to undermine democracy — by both foreign and domestic actors — will be met with strict enforcement of our policies,” the company said, as per NPR.

Why It Matters: IRA is said to have targeted the campaign of Hillary Clinton in 2016, according to a criminal indictment filed by U.S. prosecutors.

Last month, Facebook said it acted against QAnon, Antifa, and other movements who it claimed “celebrated” violent acts.

Twitter announced new labels for government and state-affiliated media accounts last month including for editors-in-chief and senior staff of state-owned media. The platform said it would “no longer amplify” such accounts, or their tweets, through its recommendation systems.

The Jack Dorsey-led company last week said it took down three accounts for spreading disinformation related to African Americans abandoning Democratic party in favor of the Republicans.

Price Action: Facebook shares closed 0.76% higher at $295.44 and gained nearly 0.4% in the after-hours session.

On the same day, Twitter shares closed 1.4% higher at $41.15 and gained almost 0.2% in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + TWTR)

LinkedIn Founder And Zynga Founder Team Up On New SPAC
Why Microsoft And Walmart Would Make A Great Home For TikTok
Musk Crosses Zuckerberg To Be World's Third-Richest Person, After Tesla Stock Split
Facebook Won't Let Australians Share Any News, If It's Forced To Share Revenue
How TikTok's Value Per User Compares To Facebook And Other Social Media Platforms
The 2020 IPO Outlook: 13 Offerings On The Docket
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 2020 presidential electionGovernment News Regulations Politics Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com