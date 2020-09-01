Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Samsung Heir Jay Y Lee Faces Fresh Charges Over Stock Manipulation, Breach Of Trust
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 01, 2020 3:32am   Comments
Share:
Samsung Heir Jay Y Lee Faces Fresh Charges Over Stock Manipulation, Breach Of Trust

Prosecutors in South Korea have indicted Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee for stock manipulation and breach of trust, Reuters reported Tuesday.

What Happened: The Samsung heir was reportedly charged by the prosecutors despite a citizen’s panel recommendation that made a contrary suggestion, according to BBC.

Lee is the son of Lee Kun-hee, the chairman of the Samsung Group. He is reportedly unlikely to be detained by prosecutors as he prepares to face a fresh trial.

Why It Matters: In 2017, Lee was found guilty of charges including bribery, embezzlement, hiding assets overseas and perjury and sent to prison for five years but six months later the sentence was halved and the Seoul High Court suspended the jail term setting him free, noted BBC.

In June, prosecutors requested an arrest warrant against Lee in a case involving accounting fraud and a merger between Samsung C&T, a construction firm and Cheil Industries Inc., a theme park operator.

Price Action: Samsung shares closed 0.37% higher at $45.82 in Seoul on Tuesday.

Photo courtesy: Oskar Alexanderson via Flickr
 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SSNLF)

iPhone Sales Remained Flat Worldwide In Q2, Even As Wider Smartphone Market Slumped: Gartner
Hyundai Shares Soar 15% In Seoul As It Announces Dedicated Electric Vehicle Brand
Tesla Supplier LG Chem Largest EV Battery Maker In H1 Globally: Report
Apple Buys Mobile Startup Mobeewave For $100M To Enable Contactless Payments: Report
Huawei Becomes The World's Largest Smartphone Supplier As China Sales Remain High During Pandemic
Google Negotiates Deal With Samsung To Make Assistant, Play Store Feature More Prominently On Latter's Devices
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BBC Jay Y LeeGovernment News Regulations Legal Events Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com