Google Filings With FCC For Two Streaming Devices Hint At New Android TV product

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google is seeking the Federal Communications Commission approval for two next-generation streaming devices with wireless capability.

What Happened: The Sundar Pichai-led technology giant submitted two models of streaming devices named GZRNL and G9N9N respectively to the FCC for approval on Sunday, as earlier reported by 9to5Google.

The GZRNL device could be an Android TV dongle, codenamed “Sabrina,” and is thought to be next in line after Google’s Chromecast Ultra device, 9to5Google claimed.

While GZRNL reportedly supports both Bluetooth and WiFi, G9N9N is listed in the paperwork as a “Wireless Device.”

Both the devices are labeled as “Made in Thailand,” which according to 9to5Google, is related to the company’s attempt to diversify its supply chain.

Why It Matters: The new devices may differ from traditional Chromecast devices in that they may be the first of Android TV devices with a remote control based user interface, 9to5Mac noted.

There aren't many options on the market for Android TV streaming boxes, other than the Nvidia Shield range made by NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) that sells for nearly $150, or the Xiaomi Corporation (OTC: XIACF)-manufactured Mi Box S that retails for almost $60, the Verge reported.

Xiaomi’s Mi TV Stick is reportedly the only Android TV dongle and sells for $40 in India and Europe.

Meanwhile, this month, Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), which sells media streaming devices, reported better-than-expected second-quarter results with losses per share of 35 cents beating analyst’s consensus estimate by 16 cents.

Google also made a recent filing with the FCC to conduct "radio experiments" in the 6 GHz band, related to providing "reliable broadband connections."

Price Action: Alphabet Class A and Class B shares closed mostly unchanged on Friday at $1,575.57 and $1,580.42 respectively.

Photo by Andri Koolme on Flickr