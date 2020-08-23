Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Zuckerberg Fueled Trump Administration's TikTok Anxieties Ahead Of Executive Order: WSJ
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 23, 2020 10:22pm   Comments
Share:
Zuckerberg Fueled Trump Administration's TikTok Anxieties Ahead Of Executive Order: WSJ

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg raised the issue of Chinese companies threatening American businesses at a White House dinner last October, and discussed TikTok with multiple senators, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

What Happened: The social media company executive told President Donald Trump that the threat from Chinese companies to businesses in the United States should be a bigger concern than restraining Facebook, according to the Journal's sources.

Zuckerberg also reportedly talked about TikTok with Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) in September, as well as with several other senators. Cotton and Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) soon after wrote a letter to intelligence officials, demanding a probe into TikTok.

A national security review of the short-form video app, owned by China’s ByteDance, followed the letter in November, the Journal noted.

Why It Matters: The events led up to the president signing an executive order earlier this month, requiring U.S. entities to stop making financial transactions with the TikTok parent, starting 45 days from the date of signing the order. This would effectively stifle TikTok's operations in the country, unless ByteDance makes a sale. 

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) are reported to be some U.S. companies vying for TikTok’s domestic and international operations.

This month, Zuckerberg told employees at a town hall meeting that banning TikTok would set a “really bad long-term precedent.”

“I am really worried…it could very well have long-term consequences in other countries around the world,” Zuckerberg said, according to BuzzFeed News.

The company introduced rival products to TikTok, like Instagram Reels, a short-form video app in 50 markets, including the U.S., earlier this month.

Price Action: Facebook shares closed nearly 0.7% lower at $267.01 on Friday and further declined 0.15% in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

'Psychological Milestone': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
This 2009 Playbook Predicts S&P 500 Is Headed To 3,800
Todd Gordon's Bullish Zoom Video Trade
6 Best Ways Social Media Marketing Courses Can Help Grow Your Business In 2020
Sutter Rock Capital Could Be Big Winner From Palantir IPO
Facebook Gets Initial Court Approval To Settle Biometrics Privacy Lawsuit For $650M
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ByteDance ChinaGovernment News Regulations Rumors Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com