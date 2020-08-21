Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

States Showing The Most, Least Improvement In July Unemployment Numbers
Robert Schultz , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 21, 2020 3:42pm   Comments
Share:
States Showing The Most, Least Improvement In July Unemployment Numbers

Unemployment rates fell in 30 states month-over-month in July, rose in nine states, and were stable in 11 states and the District of Columbia, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. 

What Happened: Payroll employment varied state-to-state and was mainly driven by differing statewide economic opening policies. 

Massachusetts had the highest state unemployment rate at 16.1%, followed by New York's 16.6%. Twenty-eight states reported unemployment rates lower than the national average of 10.2%, with 11 states at rates that are higher than the national average.

Why It’s Important: Six states saw unemployment rates decline by at least 2%. Michigan experienced the largest decline, with rates declining 6.2% from June. 

New York saw over 176,000 jobs return, and  California also gained over 140,000 jobs.

Many states are still being hit by slower tourism, keeping unemployment extremely high.

Forty-nine states have experienced a non-farm payroll employment decline over the last year. The 10.2% national unemployment rate is 6.5% higher than in July 2019.

What’s Next: August unemployment numbers are scheduled for release Wednesday, Sept. 2.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: employment UnemploymentGovernment News Econ #s Economics Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com