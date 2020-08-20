Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google Filing With FCC Hints At New Project
Robert Schultz , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 20, 2020 2:28pm   Comments
Share:
Google Filing With FCC Hints At New Project

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google recently filed with the Federal Communications Commission a request “to conduct radio experiments in and near the 6 GHz band.”

Reports of Secrecy: Google didn't offer many specifics of what exactly it's planning in the new space, but did request for the permission to be granted expeditiously.

In a redacted version of the filing dated Aug. 15, Google said it is proposing “to conduct experimental propagation testing in the 6 GHz band to produce technical information relevant to the utility of these frequencies for providing reliable broadband connections.”

The filing requested for permission to test in 26 cities including Los Angeles, California; Provo, Utah; and Austin, Texas. The public filings redacted what type of device would emit these signals, and further details were limited.

Why It’s Important: The filing did state the goal of the testing was to “potentially improve propagation models for incorporation in Automatic Frequency Coordination (AFC) systems to support unlicensed spectrum use in the 6 GHz band.”

The FCC back in April voted to allow a plot of spectrum in the 6GHz band for unlicensed use. This spectrum would allow for faster and more reliable connections.

What’s Next: Google’s filing is merely a filing; it doesn’t mean they are necessarily ahead of the curve, ,but does provide a clue to where they are heading.

Google is not alone entering this new space or exploring what possibilities could be opened.

In April, companies including Google, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) released a study reporting that increased broadband speeds could add $106 billion to the GDP by 2025.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOGL)

Several Google Services, Including Gmail, Suffer Outages In Parts Of The World
Facebook Gets Initial Court Approval To Settle Biometrics Privacy Lawsuit For $650M
Zoom To Be Available On Facebook, Amazon, Google Smart Displays By Year-End
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 19: Lilly, Centurylink And More
Google Opens The Door To Mass Cryptocurrency Adoption
Apple Wins The Race To $2 Trillion Market Cap
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: GoogleGovernment Regulations Tech Media Best of Benzinga

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.