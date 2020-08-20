Google Filing With FCC Hints At New Project

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google recently filed with the Federal Communications Commission a request “to conduct radio experiments in and near the 6 GHz band.”

Reports of Secrecy: Google didn't offer many specifics of what exactly it's planning in the new space, but did request for the permission to be granted expeditiously.

In a redacted version of the filing dated Aug. 15, Google said it is proposing “to conduct experimental propagation testing in the 6 GHz band to produce technical information relevant to the utility of these frequencies for providing reliable broadband connections.”

The filing requested for permission to test in 26 cities including Los Angeles, California; Provo, Utah; and Austin, Texas. The public filings redacted what type of device would emit these signals, and further details were limited.

Why It’s Important: The filing did state the goal of the testing was to “potentially improve propagation models for incorporation in Automatic Frequency Coordination (AFC) systems to support unlicensed spectrum use in the 6 GHz band.”

The FCC back in April voted to allow a plot of spectrum in the 6GHz band for unlicensed use. This spectrum would allow for faster and more reliable connections.

What’s Next: Google’s filing is merely a filing; it doesn’t mean they are necessarily ahead of the curve, ,but does provide a clue to where they are heading.

Google is not alone entering this new space or exploring what possibilities could be opened.

In April, companies including Google, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) released a study reporting that increased broadband speeds could add $106 billion to the GDP by 2025.