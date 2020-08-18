Market Overview

Apple Says Fortnite Maker Created The Epic Problem For Itself
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 18, 2020 1:23am   Comments
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fired a salvo at Epic Games Inc., saying, the troubles between the two companies — which led to the removal of developer privileges and apps of the game maker from the App Store — were of its own making, the Verge reported Monday.

What Happened

The Tim Cook-led technology company reportedly said it wanted to keep Epic Games apps on the App Store and the firm within its Apple Developer Program.

“The problem Epic has created for itself is one that can easily be remedied if they submit an update of their app that reverts it to comply with the guidelines they agreed to and which apply to all developers,” Apple told the Verge.

“We won’t make an exception for Epic because we don’t think it’s right to put their business interests ahead of the guidelines that protect our customers,” the Cupertino-based company explained.

Why It Matters

Epic filed for an injunction to restrain Apple on Monday after the latter told the game maker it would be removed from its developer program on Aug. 28.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Apple removed Fortnite from their app stores last week as Epic sought to bypass the 30% cut the companies receive from app store sales.

The Wisconsin-based gaming company is suing both the technology giants for the removal of its apps ⁠— seeking to break their alleged monopolies.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) was forced to abandon its plans to list its xCloud game streaming service on the App Store due to Apple’s policies earlier in the month. Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) multiple attempts to list its gaming application have also been reportedly denied by Apple due to alleged violations of its app marketplace as well. 

Price Action 

Apple shares closed nearly 0.3% lower at $458.43 on Monday and gained nearly 0.1% in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

