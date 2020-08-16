Market Overview

Amazon Faces German Probe Over Controlling Prices On Its Platform Amid Pandemic
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 16, 2020 10:55pm   Comments
Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is under investigation from German antitrust authorities, after the company blocked some sellers from its platform for allegedly setting high prices during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to local media reports Sunday.

What Happened

Third-party sellers allege that the Jeff Bezos-led company intervened in prices during the initial phase of the pandemic in Germany, which is Amazon's second-largest market after the United States.

“We are currently investigating whether and how Amazon influences how traders set prices on the market-place,” Andreas Mundt, President of the Federal Cartel Office told local German media, as per Reuters.

An Amazon spokeswoman refuted the allegations, claiming, the company’s “systems are designed to take action against price gouging.” 

Why It Matters

Until 2013, Amazon required merchants not to offer their products on rival websites at lower prices than they were charging on its portal — a policy the company abandoned after Germany’s antitrust authorities intervened, Reuters noted.

German authorities reportedly halted an investigation into Amazon last year after the company reached a deal with them over terms of service applicable to third-party merchants.

In May, the retail giant asked the government in the United States to enact a law against price gouging during national emergencies. 

Amazon is also under an antitrust investigation in the European Union for allegedly violating competition rules. It faces a 10% penalty on its global annual revenues, if found guilty. 

Price Action 

Amazon shares closed nearly 0.4% lower at $3,148.02 on Friday, and were mostly unchanged in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

