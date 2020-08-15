Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Approves Yale's 'SalivaDirect' COVID-19 Test To Increase Testing Capacity

Aniket Chatterjee  
August 15, 2020 4:00pm   Comments
Share:
FDA Approves Yale's 'SalivaDirect' COVID-19 Test To Increase Testing Capacity

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday authorized the emergency use of a saliva-based COVID-19 test, which could increase the testing capacity.

What To Know: The test is called the SalivaDirect COVID-19 diagnostic test, developed by Yale School of Public Health. The new method uses saliva specimens when testing for COVID-19 infection.

“The SalivaDirect test for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 is yet another testing innovation game-changer that will reduce the demand for scarce testing resources,” said Assistant Secretary for Health and COVID-19 Testing Coordinator Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D., in a press release issued by the FDA.

Why It's Important: The testing method of the saliva test is said to be quite simpler than its swab counterpart. The saliva test is quite cheaper and could be run by most diagnostic labs as it doesn’t require the kits used for a swab test.

The new test developed by the researchers at the Yale School of Public Health allows the collection of saliva in any sterile container. The method was first used on asymptomatic individuals from the National Basketball Association. Yale claims the test to be simpler, less invasive than the traditional method known as Nasopharyngeal (NP) testing or swab test.

What's Next: “This is a huge step forward to make testing more accessible,” said Chantal Vogels, a Yale postdoctoral fellow, who led the laboratory development and validation along with Doug Brackney, an adjunct assistant clinical professor, in a press release issued by Yale University.

The method is immediately available for diagnostic laboratories across the country. Laboratories all over the country can opt for the test as it can potentially reduce costs, speed turnaround times and increase testing frequency. The Yale researchers from the School of Public Health have estimated it should cost about $10 to run each test.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Coronavirus Covid-19 YaleNews Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com