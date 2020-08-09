Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kodak $765M Federal Loan For Generic Drugs Paused Until Allegations Are Probed
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 09, 2020 11:54pm   Comments
Share:
Kodak $765M Federal Loan For Generic Drugs Paused Until Allegations Are Probed

The federal government is halting a $765 million loan to Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) for its generic drug-making foray until the company is cleared of insider trading allegations.

What Happened

"On July 28, we signed a Letter of Interest with Eastman Kodak. Recent allegations of wrongdoing raise serious concerns," the United States International Development Finance Corporation said in a statement late Friday.

"We will not proceed any further unless these allegations are cleared."

The independent federal agency had signed a letter of intent with the former photography giant for the loan, which was to be used to make drugs in short supply in the country.

Why It Matters

Kodak is reportedly facing an investigation from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to its disclosure of the loan on July 27, which caused the company’s shares to surge 25% the same day.

The commission is also said to be looking into stock options granted to Kodak executives, including the company’s CEO Jim Continenza, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The chief executive was granted options on 1.75 million shares, a day before the loan was disclosed, a quarter of which were vested on the day the loan was granted.

Kodak announced an internal investigation to review matters related to the controversial government deal on Friday. 

Price Action

Kodak shares fell almost 7.6% to $14.88 on Friday and declined another 0.54% in the after-hours session. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KODK)

'A Long Way To Go': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
Kodak's $765M Federal Loan Disclosure For Drug Venture Under SEC Investigation: WSJ
78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
52 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
86 Biggest Movers From Friday
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In JD And HSBC
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: International Development Finance Corporation Jim ContinenzaGovernment News Regulations Health Care Financing General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com