Trump's Executive Order For Coronavirus Relief: What's Included?

President Donald Trump signed an executive order and memorandums Saturday to give COVID-19 related aid to the nation after negotiations in Washington, D.C. stalled on Friday evening.

The orders are likely to be challeneged in court, as the U.S. Constitution gives Congress authority over changes to government spending and taxes.

What Was Ordered: Trump called for $400-per-person federal unemployment aid, down from the $600 benefit in the previous coronavirus relief package passed by Congress and signed by Trump. States would have to pay 25% of the costs.

Trump's order calls for consideration of eviction moratorium.

Trump also extended the automatic forbearance for federal student loans under the CARES Act to run through the end of 2020; private student loans are not covered under this order.

Trump called for a payroll tax postponement for taxpayers making under about $100,000 a year.

Why The Executive Action? Saturday’s executive orders come after another week of bipartisan debate over what a second coronavirus relief bill should include.

Both Republicans and Democrats were looking to spend from $1 trillion to $3.5 trillion on relief for individuals, schools and state governments.

After no agreement was reached, Trump had hinted that he would take executive action.

What’s Next: Trump said money to pay for the orders could be diverted from other programs, but also said his action will most likely trigger a lawsuit.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said: “We’ll see, yeah, probably we’ll get sued.”