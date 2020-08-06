Trump Signs Executive Order To Ban TikTok In 45 Days If Parent Company Fails To Make A Sale

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday evening that would effectively ban TikTok operations in the United States, if parent company ByteDance fails to make a sale within 45 days from now, CNN reported.

What Happened: The order says that no U.S. citizen or company could make a transaction with ByteDance beginning 45 days from the date the president signed the order.

Trump administration has accused TikTok of siphoning "vast swaths of information from its users," including location data and browsing and search history in the order, according to CNN.

The order claims the data collected by TikTok compromises U.S. national security by purportedly giving the Chinese Communist Party a chance "to track the locations of Federal employees and contractors, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage."

Trump's executive order also doubles-down on the claims of TikTok censoring content against the Chinese Communist Party. The short-form video platform also spread "debunked conspiracy theories about the origins of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus," according to the president.

Why It Matters: Trump has long been considering banning TikTok. The 45-day ultimatum comes as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is looking to purchase the app's operations in the U.S. and three other countries.

The president has been saying that he won't let the deal go through unless the U.S. Treasury gets a cut, but the executive order includes no such details, CNN noted.

Microsoft has since reportedly expanded its TikTok acquisition ambitions, and is now looking to acquire its global operations, according to a Financial Times report.

This is a developing story and would be updated if, and when, more information becomes available.