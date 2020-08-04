Explosion Near Beirut's Port Injures Thousands

On Tuesday, a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon injured more than 2,700 people and has killed at least 50, according to the country's health minister, the BBC reported.

Hospitals are reportedly overwhelmed.

The explosion near the city's port occurred in an area that contains explosive materials, the BBC reported, quoting Lebanon's internal security chief.

The blast was audible 150 miles away on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

The explosion was caught on video by multiple people around the city. Cars are flipped over and buildings are destroyed in the area surrounding the port.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

Tensions in Lebanon are high ahead of a verdict expected Friday in a trial over the killing of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, the BBC reported.

Screenshot via BBC YouTube.