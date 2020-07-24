Market Overview

Trump, Musk Exchange Thank Yous For Tesla's Texas Gigafactory
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 24, 2020 11:13am   Comments
President Donald Trump praised Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk for building his next Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, and taking credit for the idea.

In an investor call on Wednesday evening, Musk announced Tesla's second car production facility will be built in Texas. On Thursday, Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity he had encouraged Musk to build the next factory in Austin, Texas.

"I was with Elon Musk," Trump told Hannity, "I said, Elon, build a factory in Texas. He just announced today they're building one of the biggest plants in the world … auto plants for Tesla and it is going to be in Texas."

See Also: Tesla Confirms Cybertruck Gigafactory Will Be Built At 2,000-Acre Site Near Austin, Texas

The Texas manufacturing facility, meant primarily for Tesla's all-electric pickup vehicle — the Cybertruck — will be built on a 2,000-acre area, Musk said during the conference call.

"He got it done," Trump said on Fox News, "but I was pushing that job very hard for Elon because we work with him and we do a lot for him. And I said, ‘It's time,' and he was great, he's doing a good job."

TSLA Price Action: Tesla's stock was trading down 6.21% to $1,419.08 per share at time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $1,794.99 and a 52-week low of $211.

Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia.

