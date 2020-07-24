Trump, Musk Exchange Thank Yous For Tesla's Texas Gigafactory

President Donald Trump praised Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk for building his next Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, and taking credit for the idea.

In an investor call on Wednesday evening, Musk announced Tesla's second car production facility will be built in Texas. On Thursday, Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity he had encouraged Musk to build the next factory in Austin, Texas.

"I was with Elon Musk," Trump told Hannity, "I said, Elon, build a factory in Texas. He just announced today they're building one of the biggest plants in the world … auto plants for Tesla and it is going to be in Texas."

Great job by @elonmusk in agreeing to build, in TEXAS, what is expected to be the largest auto plant anywhere in the world. He kept his word to me. Texas & @Tesla are big winners. MADE IN THE USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2020

Thank you on behalf of the Tesla team. We look forward to building Giga Texas! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2020

The Texas manufacturing facility, meant primarily for Tesla's all-electric pickup vehicle — the Cybertruck — will be built on a 2,000-acre area, Musk said during the conference call.

"He got it done," Trump said on Fox News, "but I was pushing that job very hard for Elon because we work with him and we do a lot for him. And I said, ‘It's time,' and he was great, he's doing a good job."

TSLA Price Action: Tesla's stock was trading down 6.21% to $1,419.08 per share at time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $1,794.99 and a 52-week low of $211.

Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia.