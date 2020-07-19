Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Quest's Coronavirus Test Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization In A First For Specimen Pooling
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 19, 2020 11:23pm   Comments
Share:
Quest's Coronavirus Test Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization In A First For Specimen Pooling

The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday reissued an emergency use authorization to Quest Diagnostics Inc’s (NYSE: DGX) COVID-19 test that can be used with up to four samples at a time.

What Happened

The SARS-CoV-2 rRT-PCR, made by Quest, has become the first test to receive the FDA clearance for use with pooled samples, according to the federal agency. The approval will allow health workers to test more individuals faster using fewer resources, it added.

Hailing the usefulness of such tests, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said at a Senate hearing last month, “It’s a really good tool. It can be used in any of a number of circumstances, including at the community level or even in schools,” the Associated Press reported.

Why It Matters

Pooling samples could allow for a large number of people to be tested for COVID-19, thus allowing asymptomatic individuals to be covered in large test drives at schools or businesses, the Press noted.

The testing approach used by Quest’s kit is best used in areas where less than 10% of people are likely to test positive.

Companies such as 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) are developing rapid test kits that can deliver COVID-19 diagnosis in minutes.

Price Action

Quest shares closed nearly 1.2% higher at $125.11 on Friday, and were unchanged in the after-hours session.

Photo credit: Governor Tom Wolf via Flickr.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DGX)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Jazz Awaits FDA Nod For Sleep Disorder Drug, Earnings Trickle In, ACell IPO
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: 2 IPOs, Nabriva Pneumonia Drug Gets Canadian Regulatory Nod, PhaseBio Doses First COVID-19 Trial Patient
Growing Coronavirus Testing Turns Quest Diagnostics Analyst Bullish
How Does Quest Diagnostics' Debt Look Like?
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 14, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CoronavirusGovernment News Regulations Health Care FDA Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com