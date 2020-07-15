Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Average Earnings Are Falling, Prices Are Rising: Economic Numbers Indicate Hard Times For Consumers
Robert Schultz , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 15, 2020 6:13pm   Comments
Share:
Average Earnings Are Falling, Prices Are Rising: Economic Numbers Indicate Hard Times For Consumers

Real average hourly earnings for all employees fell 1.7% from May to June, while real average weekly earnings decreased 2.3%, in part due to a 0.6% drop in hours worked in an average workweek.

These numbers come from the monthly Real Earnings Report released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. 

What Happened: The decrease in real average hourly earnings decrease is a combination of a 1.2% decrease in average hourly earnings coupled with a 0.6% Consumer Price Index increase.

The 1.7% decrease is the second consecutive month of real hourly earnings experiencing a decrease and the largest decrease in the past year.

From June 2019 to June 2020, real average hourly earnings rose 4.8%, along with a 0.9%  increase in the average workweek during the same time period.

Why It’s Important: Unemployment is still firmly in double digits nationwide, and that fact coupled with a declining number of average hours in the workweek isn’t a good sign.

Part of this could be attributed to people taking time off for holidays, but it's most likely being more impacted by limited business activity.

Some companies such as Kroger (NYSE: KR) that were offering hazard pay to their workers have since stopped these "bonuses." Other large companies including Target (NYSE: TGT) are on hiring sprees and offering higher-than-usual starting wages.

The CPI increasing for common goods while wages are decreasing is not a good mix for the average worker's pocketbook. 

What’s Next: As many states are going into either a first or second round of coronavirus shutdowns, workweek hours are likely to decrease, which will most likely lead to a decrease in weekly earnings.

The July 2020 Real Earnings Report will be released Wednesday, Aug. 12.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KR + TGT)

Walmart+ A Different Animal From Amazon
Cramer Weighs In On Zoom Video, World Wrestling Entertainment And More
What Does The Job Market Look Like For 2020? Indeed Data Sheds Some Light
Target, MTV Didn't Want Their Ads Appearing Next To 'George Floyd' And 'Black Lives Matter' Stories: Report
Does Plant-Based Food Belong Next To Meat? Kroger Thinks So
Amazon Pulls All Washington Redskins Merchandise From Its Platform Over Name Controversy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Government News Econ #s Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com