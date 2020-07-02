Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Under Federal Probe Over Fatal Battery Design Flaw
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 02, 2020 1:52am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Under Federal Probe Over Fatal Battery Design Flaw

The United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) for defective battery cooling systems in its early Model S vehicles, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.

Tesla Faces NHTSA, NTSB Investigations

The NHTSA is "well aware of the reports regarding this issue and will take action if appropriate based upon the facts and data," the federal agency told the LA Times.

The cooling tubes installed in Model S vehicles between 2012 and 2016 were prone to leaks before the automaker cut off a supplier and began making the tubes in-house, leaked Tesla internal emails suggested, according to the LA Times.

The leaked internal documents were first reported by Business Insider last week.

Another federal investigation agency, The National Transportation Safety Board, also told the LA Times that it is "in the final stages of completing a Special Investigative Report based upon its investigations of several crashes involving electric vehicles and the resultant battery fires/thermal events."

Tesla Allegedly Sold Cars Despite Knowing About The Glitch

According to the Insider report last week, Tesla allegedly sold the cars, even after the executives were made aware of the faulty cooling system.

Third-party tests conducted by IMR Test Lab found the cooling tubes to be susceptible to cracks and pinholes, the Insider had reported.

The NHTSA told the LA Times now that the automakers are required "to notify the agency within five days of when the manufacturer becomes aware of a safety-related defect and conduct a recall."

Tesla didn't issue any such notice, the LA Times noted.

Price Action

Tesla shares closed 3.7% higher at $1,119.63 on Wednesday. The shares traded another 1.6% higher in the after-hours session at $1,137.99.

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Musk To Tesla Employees: 'Just Amazing How Well You Execute'
Tesla Owner Posts Video Claiming Autopilot Saved Him From Car-Deer Collision
Tesla Surpasses Toyota To Take The Crown As World's Most Valued Automaker
Tesla Begins Rollout Of Software Update 2020.24.6.3 In Canada
ESPAÑOL • Zynerba, Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, SPACs, Marihuana en Santa Fe, Cumple Años Elon Musk, y Entrevista con Nikola Motors
Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Business Insider Elon Musk safetyGovernment News Legal Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com