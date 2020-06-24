Market Overview

NHTSA Probing Tesla Model S Touchscreen Failure
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 24, 2020 12:33pm   Comments
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after reports that failures in Tesla’s giant touch screens have drawn the attention of U.S. safety regulators.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that it’s investigating failures in the 2012 through 2015 Tesla Model S, reports the Associated Press.

The documents posted Wednesday say the agency has received 11 complaints about the screens over the past 13 months in vehicles that have been in use from 3.9 years to 6.3 years.

Benzinga has contacted Tesla for comment on this story.

Tesla's stock was trading down 3.77% to $963.99 at the time of publication Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $1,027.48 and a 52-week low of $211.

Posted-In: Associated Press auto automotive electric vehiclesGovernment News Regulations Media Best of Benzinga

