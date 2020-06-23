Why Workhorse's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced that it successfully passed the Federal motor vehicle safety standard tests for all of its electric delivery vans.
Workhorse Group is a technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance, medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand. The company's products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis.
Workhorse Group shares were trading up 17.65% at $6.96 on Tuesday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.48 and a 52-week low of $1.32.
