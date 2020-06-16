Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Withdraws Emergency Use Authorization For Hydroxychloroquine
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 16, 2020 5:07am   Comments
Share:
FDA Withdraws Emergency Use Authorization For Hydroxychloroquine

The United States Food and Drug Administration on Monday withdrew the emergency use authorization it granted for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine sulfates against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The federal agency had granted the EUA for the antimalarial drugs in late March based on preliminary studies suggesting effectiveness against developing severe symptoms from COVID-19, with its known and potential benefits outweighing any risk involved.

"FDA has determined that the statutory criteria for EUA as outlined in Section 564(c)(2) of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act are no longer met. Specifically, FDA has determined that CQ and HCQ are unlikely to be effective in treating COVID-19 for the authorized uses in the EUA," the regulatory body said.

"Additionally, in light of ongoing serious cardiac adverse events and other serious side effects, the known and potential benefits of CQ and HCQ no longer outweigh the known and potential risks for the authorized use."

FDA added that the use of the two drugs could "decrease the effectiveness of other potential COVID-19 treatments," including Gilead Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GILD) Remdesivir.

The federal agency said the clinical trials for the effectiveness of the antimalarial drugs against COVID-19 are continuing.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILD)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: FDA Decisions In The Cards For Merck, Epizyme, Evoke And Ultragenyx
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Netflix, Starbucks And More
Here's How Large Option Traders Are Playing Gilead Following Latest COVID-19 Trial Data
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; All Eyes On Fed Decision
A Look Into Gilead Sciences' Price Over Earnings
4 Analysts On Why The Rumored AstraZeneca-Gilead Deal Is Unlikely To Materialize
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 drugs remdesivirGovernment News FDA Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com