Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Three Other Policemen Charged In George Floyd Case
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 04, 2020 4:41am   Comments
Share:
Three Other Policemen Charged In George Floyd Case

Prosecutors in Minnesota filed criminal charges against four former Minneapolis police officers implicated in the killing of George Floyd, an African-American man who died gasping for air as one of the officers, Derek Chauvin, held him down with his knee.

What Happened

On May 25, Floyd, 46, died gasping for air while pleading, “Please, I can’t breathe.” Bystanders kept urging the police to let him up. Floyd was suspected of trying to pass a counterfeit bill.

The sudden death led to nine days of protest and civil unrest across the United States at press time, reported Reuters.

Chauvin, 44, was arrested last Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, a charge of second-degree murder was added Wednesday. 

Under Minnesota law, a second-degree murder applies to causing death in commission of a felony offense and carries a 40-year sentence. This is 15 years longer than the maximum sentence applicable for third-degree murder.

Three former police officers Thomas Lane, J.Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao, have been arrested and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. The maximum punishment under this charge is 40-years imprisonment. 

Why It Matters

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, an African American former U.S. congressman, requested bail of $1 million each for all four former police officers, reported Reuters.

Ellison said that full investigation of the case “is going to take months.” He also said winning a conviction “will be hard.”

The unrest spurred by the killing spread to dozens of cities across the U.S., with protestors defying nighttime curfews. 

President Donald Trump threatened the use of deadly force and deployment of troops to counter sometimes violent protests.

On Monday, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk had called for the remaining three officers involved in the case to be charged as well.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Chinese EV Maker Xpeng Motors Seeks $500M US IPO: Report
Here's Why Nio Shares Are Rallying To A Multi-Month High
Tesla's China, Europe Performance Suggests Quarter Will Be One Of Automaker's Weakest, Says Gordon Johnson
ESPAÑOL • Warren Buffet y Elon Musk, Saqueos en Dispensarios, Aurora Cannabis y Aphria, Clever Leaves, Carey Hart y Más
Could COVID-19 Be Good For EVs?
Tesla Analyst Values SpaceX At $50B, With Starlink The Biggest Growth Driver
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: George Floyd Minneapolis policeGovernment News Legal Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com