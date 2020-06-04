Three Other Policemen Charged In George Floyd Case

Prosecutors in Minnesota filed criminal charges against four former Minneapolis police officers implicated in the killing of George Floyd, an African-American man who died gasping for air as one of the officers, Derek Chauvin, held him down with his knee.

What Happened

On May 25, Floyd, 46, died gasping for air while pleading, “Please, I can’t breathe.” Bystanders kept urging the police to let him up. Floyd was suspected of trying to pass a counterfeit bill.

The sudden death led to nine days of protest and civil unrest across the United States at press time, reported Reuters.

Chauvin, 44, was arrested last Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, a charge of second-degree murder was added Wednesday.

Under Minnesota law, a second-degree murder applies to causing death in commission of a felony offense and carries a 40-year sentence. This is 15 years longer than the maximum sentence applicable for third-degree murder.

Three former police officers Thomas Lane, J.Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao, have been arrested and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. The maximum punishment under this charge is 40-years imprisonment.

Why It Matters

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, an African American former U.S. congressman, requested bail of $1 million each for all four former police officers, reported Reuters.

Ellison said that full investigation of the case “is going to take months.” He also said winning a conviction “will be hard.”

The unrest spurred by the killing spread to dozens of cities across the U.S., with protestors defying nighttime curfews.

President Donald Trump threatened the use of deadly force and deployment of troops to counter sometimes violent protests.

On Monday, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk had called for the remaining three officers involved in the case to be charged as well.