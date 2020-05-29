Market Overview

4 Key Takeaways From Trump's China Presser: Hong Kong, WHO And More
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 29, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
President Donald Trump on Friday afternoon announced a number of changes concerning the World Health Organization and Hong Kong. Among the key takeaways, the "phase one" trade deal with China remains intact.

1. Hong Kong Loses Its Special Status

Hong Kong will lose its special status and no longer merit special treatment from the United States.

"I am directing my administration to begin the process of eliminating policy exemptions that give Hong Kong different and special treatment," Trump said, speaking from the White House Rose Garden.

On Thursday, China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress, voted to implement legal measures in Hong Kong that will crush rights demonstrations, and stifle challenges to the communist party’s rule in the territory.

2. State Department Changing Travel Advisory

Trump said the U.S. will also suspend entry for Chinese foreign nationals who are identified as a security risk.

See Also: Trump Tweet About George Floyd, Minnesota Censored By Twitter: 'When The Looting Starts, The Shooting Starts'

3. The U.S. Will Remove China Stocks From U.S. Exchanges

Trump is creating a working group to study Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges. He said investment firms should not expose clients to China risk.

4. The U.S. Terminates Relationship With WHO

Trump accused the WHO of being controlled by China.

"[U.S.] will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs," he said.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: China Donald TrumpGovernment News Regulations Global Top Stories Markets Best of Benzinga

