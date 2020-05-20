Market Overview

US Senate Passes New Regulations For Chinese Companies, Alibaba, Others Trade Down
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 20, 2020 2:03pm   Comments
The U.S. Senate approved a bill Wednesday that lead to the delisting of Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

The China Legislation

Senator John Kennedy submitted the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act for unanimous consent and the bill was approved without objection, reported MarketWatch.

The bill requires Chinese companies to establish that they are not owned or controlled by a foreign government. 

Why It's Important For Chinese Companies

The new legislation could deter Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. exchanges and raising money from U.S. investors. Several China-based stocks fell on the news.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares were trading down 1.4% at $214.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $231.14 and a 52-week low of $147.95.

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares were trading down 1.4% at $108.21. The stock has a 52-week high of $147.38 and a 52-week low of $82.

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) shares were trading down 0.55% at $53.96. The stock has a 52-week high of $56.50 and a 52-week low of $25.48.

What's Next

The bill next heads to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives for consideration. 

Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In The 2014 Alibaba IPO Would Be Worth Today

JD.com Analysts Buy Into E-Commerce Giant's Consistent Execution Amid Uncertain Times

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: China MarketwatchGovernment News Regulations Politics Media General Best of Benzinga

