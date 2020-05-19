Trump Taking Hydroxychloroquine, The Drug He Pushed As COVID-19 Remedy

President Donald Trump revealed he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria, and one which may have serious side effects.

What Happened

Trump said on Monday that he’s been on the drug for nearly one-and-a-half weeks. It was on May 8 that Katie Miller, the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, tested positive for COVID-19. The president and the vice-president were not seen together after Miller’s diagnosis until Monday, reported Bloomberg.

The president is a known germophobe and refrains from shaking hands, but has not followed the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding wearing a face covering, such as a mask.

Trump said assuringly at the press event, “I want the people of this nation to feel good.” Disclosing his drug regimen of hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, an antibiotic and a zinc supplement, he said, “There is a very good chance this has an impact, especially early on,” adding, “I’m telling you, so far I seem O.K.”

Why It Matters

Hydroxychloroquine is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of malaria and rheumatoid arthritis. The drug has shown efficacy in cases of treating severe acute respiratory syndrome coronaviruses based on limited data.

Trump’s physician and Navy Commander, Sean Conley, released a memorandum Monday night saying that after discussions with the president, “for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks,” reported Bloomberg.

Conley also revealed that Trump “receives regular Covid-19 testing, all negative to date.”

Trump has emerged a vocal proponent of the as yet unproven COVID-19 therapy and even threatened retaliation against India if the South Asian nation did not lift its export ban on the drug.

Image Credit: Wikimedia.