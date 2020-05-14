BREAKING: FMCSA Issues Final Driver Hours-Of-Service Rule

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) issued its long-awaited final rule on changes to driver hours-of-service (HOS) regulations today with four key provisions it asserts will increase driver flexibility and generate $274 million in cost savings for the U.S. economy.

"The Department of Transportation and the Trump Administration listened directly to the concerns of truckers seeking rules that are safer and have more flexibility – and we have acted," said FMCSA Acting Administrator Jim Mullen. "These updated hours of service rules are based on the thousands of comments we received from the American people. These reforms will improve safety on America's roadways and strengthen the nation's motor carrier industry."

FMCSA's final rule generated over 8,000 comments while it was being considered as a preliminary proposal and an official Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM). The final rule makes the following changes to the existing HOS rules:

Increase safety and flexibility for the 30-minute break rule by requiring a break after 8 hours of consecutive driving and allowing the break to be satisfied by a driver using on-duty, not driving status, rather than off-duty status.

Modify the sleeper-berth exception to allow drivers to split their required 10 hours off duty into two periods: an 8/2 split, or a 7/3 split. Neither period will count against the driver's 14‑hour driving window.

Modify the adverse driving conditions exception by extending by two hours the maximum window during which driving is permitted.

Change the short-haul exception available to certain commercial drivers by lengthening the drivers' maximum on‑duty period from 12 to 14 hours and extending the distance limit within which the driver may operate from 100 air miles to 150 air miles.

Left out of the final rule was a provision that FMCSA had been considering in the NPRM. It was a provision that would have allowed one off-duty break of at least 30 minutes, but not more than three hours, that would pause a truck driver's 14-hour driving window provided the driver takes 10 consecutive hours off-duty at the end of the work shift.

The 230-page final rule is scheduled to go into effect 120 days after it is published in the Federal Register. However, road safety advocates have vowed to challenge the FMCSA's changes in federal court, which could effectively delay rollout of the changes.