Trump Surprised By Fauci's Senate Hearing Comments, Calls Them Not 'Acceptable'

President Donald Trump said he was “surprised” by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s answers before a senate hearing on Tuesday and deemed them unacceptable.

What Happened

Fauci’s reluctant stance on opening states and schools has left president Trump less than pleased. With regard to the testimony of the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Trump opined on Wednesday that they were “not an acceptable answer,” reported CNBC.

Fauci cautioned against an early reopening of schools and states, saying this could bring even more “suffering and death” and rushing to reopen “would almost turn the clock back rather than going forward.”

Expressing surprise at Fauci’s comments on restarting schools, the president opined that only the aged are affected by the pandemic. “The only thing that would be acceptable, as I said, would be professors, teachers, et cetera, over a certain age.” He added, “Because this is a disease that attacks age, and it attacks health.”

Why It Matters

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labour and Pensions heard from top Trump administration officials on reopening the United States’ economy.

Fauci is also a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, whose focus Trump wants to shift to reopening the economy.

The Vice President, Mike Pence, is the head of the coronavirus task force and has said it may be disbanded. Commenting on the task force, Trump said “We're now looking at a little bit of a different form, and that form is safety and opening.” He added, “And we'll have a different group probably set up for that,” reported BBC.

According to CNBC, Trump has encouraged state leaders that want to reopen the economy, and dismissed Fauci’s concerns by saying, “Look, he wants to play all sides of the equation.”

