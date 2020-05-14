The ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to alter Americans' future willingness to visit their favorite stores and public venues.

Will re-opening shops and restaurants lead to immediate economic recovery? It's difficult to say, as Americans may be incredibly cautious regardless of relevant government stay-in-place orders.

Statistia recently conducted a survey on the places Americans are most likely to avoid, even after coronavirus were lifted.

11 Places Americans Are Most Likely To Avoid Post-Lockdown

The following are the public venues Americans will continue to avoid after COVID-19 lockdowns.

Movie Theaters: 55%

Bars and clubs: 55%

Concerts: 53%

Sporting events: 53%

Gyms: 49%

Restaurants and Cafés: 46%

Retail stores and Malls: 45%

Museums and Galleries: 37%

Hairdressers and Barber Shops: 30%

Won’t Avoid Anything: 18%

Supermarkets: 17%

The Statista survey is based on a poll of 720 U.S. adults.

3 Out Of 4 Americans Now Wear Masks When Shopping

Given a lack of information on the scope of coronavirus’ community spread, American consumers are already living life in ways never witnessed before.

Our recent nationwide survey revealed the extra precautions adults are taking as they shop and go outdoors to help keep their family and friends safe.

