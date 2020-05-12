Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Musk and Tesla Putting 'Major Pressure' On Alameda County, Say Wedbush Analysts
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 12, 2020 5:16am   Comments
Share:
Musk and Tesla Putting 'Major Pressure' On Alameda County, Say Wedbush Analysts

The standoff between Alameda County and Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has become a national lightning rod against lockdown, say Wedbush analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe.

The Standoff At Fremont 

The analysts noted that after Musk’s announcement, Tesla had restarted production in defiance of COVID-19 health orders in place throughout Alameda County, California. Now there is a direct standoff between the company and the local government.

Governor Will Play A Role

Ives and Backe are of the view that California’s Governor Gavin Newsom, who had no prior knowledge of the resumption in production, will likely be involved in trying to end the standoff. Local law enforcement may be called upon in hours or days to end the standoff. 

Situation Has Escalated 

Musk’s announcement upped the ante from Saturday when Tesla filed a lawsuit against the county while trying to reopen the shuttered Freemont factory. The Tesla CEO and the automaker are putting major pressure on Alameda. “This has become a national lightening [sic] rod situation around the lockdown,” said Ives and Backe.

Game of High Stakes Poker

Wedbush says there is no dearth of manufacturing locations or states offering tax incentives if Tesla moves its massive Model 3 operations and employee base. It would translate into a windfall for any potential new location. The analysts expect moving could take 12 to 18 months and would pose manufacturing and logistics risks to Tesla. They described the current situation as a “game of high stakes poker and Musk just showed his cards.”

Wedbush Maintains Neutral Rating

As all eyes turn to the response of Californian officials, Wedbush is maintaining its neutral rating on Tesla with a 12-month price target of $600.

Tesla Price Action

On Monday, Tesla shares traded 0.99% lower at $811.29.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla Restarts Production, Musk Tweets 'If Anyone Is Arrested, I Ask That It Only Be Me'
Elon Musk Tweets: 'Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.'
Tesla Negotiates $565M Loan In China Amid Factory Shutdowns, Shrinking Sales
Tesla's China Sales Dropped 64% In April, Even As Wider Market Recovered, CPCA Says
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower; Crude Oil Down Over 3%
Major US Automakers Plan To Return To Work May 18 With Enhanced Safety Measures In Place
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alameda County Coronavirus Covid-19Government News Management Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SHOSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains7.0
SEASSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains18.0
RDFNSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains30.0
PSASunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains195.0
PRASunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains21.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com