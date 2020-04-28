Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Tyson Food's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 28, 2020 3:46pm   Comments
Share:

Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) shares are trading higher following reports suggesting President Donald Trump will sign an executive order to use the Defense Production Act to mandate that meat processing plants stay open.

Tyson Foods is the largest U.S. producer of processed chicken and beef. Some of the company brands include Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park and Sara Lee.

The stock has taken a beating after multiple company employees tested positive for COVID-19. This caused the company to temporarily pause production, impacting supply and leaving people to wonder will there be a meat shortage.

Tyson's stock traded up by 5.8% at $63.14 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $94.24 and a 52-week low of $42.57.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSN)

Today's Pickup: C.R. England Tops Four Million Meals Donated
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 24, 2020
Food Supply Chain In Peril As Plants Close Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Every Member Of Trump's 'Great American Economic Revival' Industry Groups
Meat Processing Closings To Protect Humans Make It Harder To Feed Them
Smithfield Closes One Of Nation's Largest Pork Plants, Says Meat Supply 'Close To The Edge'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Government News Regulations

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com