Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CDC Guidelines Pushes Face Mask Sales Higher, Etsy CEO Says, Encourages To Support Small Businesses

Khyathi Dalal , Benzinga Contributor  
April 09, 2020 7:36am   Comments
Share:
CDC Guidelines Pushes Face Mask Sales Higher, Etsy CEO Says, Encourages To Support Small Businesses

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman says that sellers and consumers of face masks are on a rampage amid COVID-19 pandemic.

What Happened

With 2.7 million sellers, online marketplace Etsy currently has almost 20,000 shops selling face masks as the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention made face masks compulsory for all Americans. The decision was made based on the fundings that asymptomatic people also capable of spreading the COIVD-19 virus, CNBC reported.

The previous weekend saw consumers seeking face masks on Etsy on an average of 9 times per second, leading to more than 2 million searches, Etsy reported. The number of shops selling the masks has multiplied three times on a daily basis in the past week.

Silverman noted that easier accessibility of fabric masks would mean health care workers will be able to have access to the surgical masks they really need

Cautiously stating, he further added that these fabric masks are not a preventive measure but only an additional measure in these difficult times.

#StandWithSmall

As the coronavirus outburst has negatively affected world economies, small business owners have also been hit significantly. To support small businesses, Etsy CEO proposes #StandWithSmall campaign with more and more home-based sellers producing thousands of face masks each day and meeting the rising demand, Forbes reported.

Silverman states, "When you buy from one of the Etsy sellers, you are actually putting money in the pockets of another tax-paying American who’s often been hard hit by this economic crisis." Americans to help Americans, is what he quotes.

Price Action

Etsy stock soared 6.94% and closed at $51 on Wednesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ETSY)

Is The Coronavirus An 'Existential Threat' For Retailers?
74 Biggest Movers From Friday
Why Etsy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
This Chart Shows E-Commerce Winners, Losers During Coronavirus Pandemic
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC coronavirus e-commerce Forbes MasksGovernment News Retail Sales Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga