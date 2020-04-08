Career Tracks: Port Of Mobile And Seaborn Networks

John C. Driscoll has been named director and chief executive officer of the Alabama State Port Authority (ASPA).

John Driscoll will take the helm in Alabama in June. (Photo: ASPA)

Driscoll most recently served as the maritime director at the Port of Oakland in California, where he was credited with improving operational efficiency, financial performance and community relations. He previously was the vice president of export sales for CMA CGM (America). Driscoll also had stints at Sea-Land Service and Maersk Line.

The ASPA's board of directors made the appointment and said Driscoll will begin his new role June 1.

Current Director and CEO Jimmy Lyons will assist in the transition and serve as director emeritus until his retirement at the end of the year.

The ASPA owns and operates Alabama's deep-water port facilities at the Port of Mobile, the 11th-largest U.S. seaport by total trade. Its facilities handled more than 26 million tons of cargo in 2019.

Seaborn Networks

Seaborn Networks, a developer and owner-operator of subsea fiber optic cable systems, has appointed Michel Marcelino senior vice president and head of Latin America.

Marcelino is responsible for managing Seaborn's sales organization and channel strategies as well as serving as Seaborn's most senior officer in Brazil.

He most recently was the chief business development officer for Vogel Telecom. Previously he headed sales and marketing for American Tower in Brazil.

Seaborn is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Photo: Alabama State Port Authority