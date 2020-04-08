Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Career Tracks: Port Of Mobile And Seaborn Networks
FreightWaves  
April 08, 2020 9:19am   Comments
Share:
Career Tracks: Port Of Mobile And Seaborn Networks

John C. Driscoll has been named director and chief executive officer of the Alabama State Port Authority (ASPA).

John Driscoll will take the helm in Alabama in June. (Photo: ASPA)

Driscoll most recently served as the maritime director at the Port of Oakland in California, where he was credited with improving operational efficiency, financial performance and community relations. He previously was the vice president of export sales for CMA CGM (America). Driscoll also had stints at Sea-Land Service and Maersk Line.

The ASPA's board of directors made the appointment and said Driscoll will begin his new role June 1.

Current Director and CEO Jimmy Lyons will assist in the transition and serve as director emeritus until his retirement at the end of the year.

The ASPA owns and operates Alabama's deep-water port facilities at the Port of Mobile, the 11th-largest U.S. seaport by total trade. Its facilities handled more than 26 million tons of cargo in 2019.

Seaborn Networks

Seaborn Networks, a developer and owner-operator of subsea fiber optic cable systems, has appointed Michel Marcelino senior vice president and head of Latin America.

Marcelino is responsible for managing Seaborn's sales organization and channel strategies as well as serving as Seaborn's most senior officer in Brazil.

He most recently was the chief business development officer for Vogel Telecom. Previously he headed sales and marketing for American Tower in Brazil.

Seaborn is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Photo: Alabama State Port Authority

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Government News Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga