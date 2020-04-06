Trump Calls Intelligence Inspector General 'Total Disgrace,' Defends Decision To Fire Him

On Friday, the White House informed the Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson he would be terminated in 30 days. President Donald Trump has since defended that decision.

What Happened

General Atkinson was the one who followed up on a complaint from a Trump administration whistleblower, which revealed Trump had abused his office in attempting to get Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 U.S. election to his benefit, Reuters reported.

Speaking at a briefing regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump defended his decision, “He took a fake report, and he brought it to Congress.”

Trump also complained that Inspector General did not come to him after receiving the complaint to discuss the matter. Trump called Atkinson a “total disgrace,” “fake,” and politically biased. “Frankly, somebody ought to sue his ass off,” said the president.

Atkins lamented his firing, “It is hard not to think that the President’s loss of confidence in me derives from my having faithfully discharged my legal obligations as an independent and impartial Inspector General.”

Why It Matters

While the inspector general serves at the pleasure of the president, his removal has raised questions from the legislative branch of the government. Senator Richard Burr, a Republican from North Carolina, explained that to be effective, the inspector general must be allowed to conduct their work “independent of internal or external pressure.”

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Senator Charles Grassley said that Congress has been “crystal clear” and written reasons must be given when people of that status are removed. He remarked, “More details are needed from the administration.”

Adam Schiff, a Democrat and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, was scathing in his criticism of Trump and called the decision to fire Atkinson “unconscionable.” He remarked, “He’s decapitating the leadership of the intelligence community in the middle of a national crisis.”