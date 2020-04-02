Michigan Physician On 'Out-Of-Control' Coronavirus, How Trump's Tweets Drove Shortage Of Rheumatological Drug

President Donald Trump found a cure for the coronavirus — or so he thought. On March 21, Trump tweeted praise for a combo treatment of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin and urged that they “be put in use IMMEDIATELY.” Doctors and patients listened.

“There has been some use of it in the hospital,” Dr. Lisa Elconin, an internist through the Henry Ford Health System, said Friday on Benzinga’s PreMarket Prep. Elconin is the wife of PreMarket Prep co-host Joel Elconin.

“Whether it should be used earlier as an outpatient, there hasn’t been enough studies to show that, and there has been some harm from it, but the supplies actually have unfortunately been depleted.”

Trump’s ad triggered a shortage for patients routinely prescribed these drugs.

“After the president tweeted about the plaquenil and zithromax [the brand names], people were getting prescriptions from their doctors,” Elconin said of the drugs made by Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), respectively.

"Doctors were giving it to friends, so then what happened was the state of Michigan was almost out of plaquenil."

It's a drug that's used for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis patients as a maintenance drug, and those patients are struggling to find the medication, she said.

Now, Michigan pharmacists won’t dispense plaquenil unless the patient has a documented rheumatological condition, Elconin said.

Henry Ford Health System announced Friday that it is starting a study of hydroxychloroquine as a prophylactic in coronavirus in health care workers and first responders.

Patients with mild cases of COVID-19 are instructed to self-isolate with their families, and those with more severe cases are often given other trial candidates under compassionate use guidelines, she said.

Pandemic 'Definitely Getting Worse'

Elconin said she has been seeing cases “for months” — but she hasn’t been able to prove it.

In Michigan, tests are withheld for high-risk patients, those on the brink of hospitalization and health care workers, she said.

“I have a patient now, I’m pretty sure she has it,” the doctor said. “Do I know for sure? No, because she can’t get tested. We don’t have enough testing in the United States. We should have used the World Health Organization testing instead of trying to develop our own.”

Without testing, Elconin said she finds it hard to convince suspected carriers, especially those with mild cases, to quarantine.

Even when testing can be administered, patients face a waiting period during which they continue to socialize and contribute to the spread, she said.

“The testing is taking a good week to come back, and by then most people are better.”

Coronavirus 'Out Of Control'

Given the symptomatic patients-to-testing ratio in Elconin’s office, she said she suspects that official case counts are likely 20 to 50 times lower than the actual incidence rate.

“Anybody who’s sick at this point, if they have a cold, a cough, anything, we assume they have COVID,” she said.

That leads to her strongest piece of advice: “When you go to the store, you assume that every person you see has coronavirus, and you keep a distance from them. Go to stores at off times, and you need to limit the times you go out. Go grocery shopping less, go to the pharmacy less, try to bulk your visits altogether.”

And turn all that into a habit. Pandemics can last a year or longer, and Elconin said this one is likely just beginning since the U.S. is “four to six weeks behind the ball.”

“This virus is rampant, it’s out of control,” she said. “I honestly think this is going to last a lot longer than people hope or want it to. I don’t know any pandemic that has lasted [less], it’s usually a year to a year-and-a-half. I know that’s startling. We just have to take one day at a time.”