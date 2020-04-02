Dr. Fauci's Security Ramped Up After Threats Made, Possible Target For Conspiracy Theorists

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a senior figure in the fight against the coronavirus ravaging the U.S., who appears on the televised White House coronavirus briefings, will be provided increased security because of the threats he's been receiving.

What Happened

Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and has been known, on occasion, to correct President Donald Trump during the daily White House coronavirus briefings.

The director is now facing threats against his safety, according to multiple officials from the Department of Justice, reported CBS News. An increase in security has been requested by the Health and Human Services Inspector General (HHS IG), according to officials.

On Wednesday at the briefing, he was asked if he or Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, had received any threats or been given any extra security. Dr. Fauci directed the reporter to ask the question to the inspector general of the Departement of Health and Human Services, reported CBS News.

President Trump went on to say at the briefing, “He doesn't need security, everybody loves him,” The president warned, “They'd be in big trouble if they ever attacked.”

Why It Matters

The nature of the threats and details of the security have not been provided, according to CBS News.

The New York Times reported that Dr. Fauci had been a strong voice in favor of “social distancing,” which has led to the shuttering of the U.S. economy and has forced people to stay-at-home. This has made him a target for conspiracy theorists who accuse him of undermining Trump, who is up for re-election.