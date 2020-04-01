Market Overview

'Very, Very Painful Two Weeks' Ahead: Trump Expects 100,000-240,000 Coronavirus Fatalities
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 01, 2020 7:42am   Comments
'Very, Very Painful Two Weeks' Ahead: Trump Expects 100,000-240,000 Coronavirus Fatalities

President Donald Trump prepares Americans for more difficult days ahead as the coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll continues to escalate.

What Happened

At the daily White House coronavirus briefing, Trump described himself as a “cheerleader for our country” but struck a somber note speaking about possible fatalities. White House officials are predicting the death toll from COVID-19 could range from 100,000-240,000 Americans.

Recognizing the devastating effect of COVID-19, Trump said, “When you look at night, the kind of death that has been caused by this invisible enemy, it’s incredible.”

Why It Matters

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, as of Wednesday, the United States had 189,624 COVID-19 cases, which is more than any other country in the world. The hardest-hit state has been New York. New York City alone has seen 43,119 cases and more than 1,096 deaths.

The outbreak in New York may not peak for three weeks, according to the state’s Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Nationally, the fatalities are set to peak over the next two weeks, according to Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator for the White House coronavirus task force and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as reported by CNBC.

Posted-In: CNBC coronavirusGovernment News Health Care Media Personal Finance General Best of Benzinga

