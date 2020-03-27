UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, reports the BBC, citing an official statement from Downing Street.

The PM will still be in charge of the government's handling of the crisis and has mild symptoms. Johnson will self-isolate in Downing Street.

"He was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty," according to the statement.

On Wednesday, Britain’s Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," Johnson said in a tweet. "I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.Together we will beat this."

Department of State photo via Wikimedia.