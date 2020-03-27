Market Overview

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 27, 2020 7:39am   Comments
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, reports the BBC, citing an official statement from Downing Street.

The PM will still be in charge of the government's handling of the crisis and has mild symptoms. Johnson will self-isolate in Downing Street.

"He was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty," according to the statement.

Related Link: Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Remains In Good Health

On Wednesday, Britain’s Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," Johnson said in a tweet. "I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.Together we will beat this."

Department of State photo via Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Boris Johnson coronavirusGovernment News Eurozone Global Markets Best of Benzinga

