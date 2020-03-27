Trump Lashes Out At Washington, Michigan Governors For Pandemic Response: 'We Don't Like To See The Complaints'

President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized governors of Washington and Michigan for what he said were unhelpful responses to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Inslee, ‘A Failed Presidential Candidate'

Trump told Fox News in a telephonic interview that Washington Governor Jay Inslee is "always complaining."

"People like Governor Inslee, he should be doing more, he should be relying on the federal government...he was a failed presidential candidate, and he is always complaining," the president said.

"We've really had some trouble with the state of Washington," Trump noted, pointing out the lack of success of Inslee's 2020 presidential campaign.

In a closed call between governors and the president earlier in the day, Inslee had asked Trump to take more actions at the federal level to increase medical supplies for the state, according to the Washington Post.

When the President said that the federal government is more of a "backup" in this situation, Inslee is reported to have replied, "[we] don't need a backup. We need a Tom Brady."

Whitmer ‘Not Stepping Up

Trump further went on to criticize Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer.

"She is not stepping up, I don't know if she knows what is going on," the president said. "[All] she does is sit there and blame the federal government...and we send her a lot [of funding]."

Trump noted that Whitmer had asked the federal government for a major disaster declaration. "We'll have to make a decision on that."

"Michigan is a very important state, I love the people of Michigan…I am bringing back many, many car factories into Michigan and she is a new governor, and it's not been pleasant," he added.

Whitmer later responded to Trump's comments on Twitter.

"I've asked repeatedly and respectfully for help. We need it. No more political attacks, just PPEs, ventilators, N95 masks, test kits," the governor said. "You said you stand with Michigan — prove it."

Why It Matters

The United States is now the world's worst coronavirus-hit country at press time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

At least 85,505 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country, ahead of China's 71,782, where the curve of the spread has flattened in recent weeks.

There have been widespread concerns about the lack of medical equipment in dealing with the pandemic, and the states have looked to the federal government for aid.

About $100 billion of the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package has been assigned to boost healthcare, but if COVID-19 spreads further, it is unlikely to be enough.

A number of companies, including Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), have stepped up to the task of making medical necessities like masks and ventilators.

Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia.