'Both Of You Need To Do Your F---ing Job,' Mark Cuban Blasts At Senators For Stalling COVID-19 Stimulus Package

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban on Tuesday criticized senators from both Republican and Democratic parties for stalling the approval of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus package.

What Happened

"BOTH OF YOU NEED TO DO YOUR [F---ING] JOB!," Cuban said in a tweet, referring to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Texas Senator John Cornyn. "[Schumer,] stop kissing progressive ass," the Dallas Mavericks owner said. "We can't solve every problem in this deal." "[Corryn,] stop kissing big corporate ass," Cuban added. "They don't need buybacks or [executive] bonuses. They have no choice but to take any deal they can get."

Blah blah blah https://t.co/zkJ1fsKMGc — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 23, 2020

"The economy is crashing and people are getting sick and dying because you [two hard d---s] think your agendas are bigger than the health and future of the American people," the Broadcast.com founder said, adding that time is of the essence in preventing the crisis.

Why It Matters

The $2 trillion stimulus package has hit a roadblock in the Senate. Votes were divided 49-46 in favor of the legislation on Monday, well short of the 60 votes required to pass the bill. All but one Democrats voted against the Republican-proposed bill saying it favors corporations and does little for average American workers. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Schumer have been negotiating on behalf of the two factions, but are yet to reach an agreement. Trump administration economist Larry Kudlow on Tuesday said that the total planned relief package amounts to about $6 trillion, including $4 trillion in lending power for the Federal Reserve.

