IRS Tax Deadline Extended To July 15, Mnuchin Says
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 20, 2020 11:31am   Comments
The Internal Revenue Service tax deadline for people and businesses is being extended three months, from April 15 to July 15, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Friday. 

In a second tweet, Mnuchin said he encourages filers who are expecting refunds to file now in order to receive their checks. 

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19 IRS Steven Mnuchin taxesGovernment News Regulations Best of Benzinga

