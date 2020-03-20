IRS Tax Deadline Extended To July 15, Mnuchin Says

The Internal Revenue Service tax deadline for people and businesses is being extended three months, from April 15 to July 15, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Friday.

At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties. — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 20, 2020

In a second tweet, Mnuchin said he encourages filers who are expecting refunds to file now in order to receive their checks.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Related Links:

Volunteers Begin Testing Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine

Altria CEO Howard Willard Contracts Coronavirus, Takes Medical Leave