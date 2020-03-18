Ackman To Trump: Shut Down The Country For 30 Days

Pershing Square Holdings CEO Bill Ackman is appealing to the U.S. President Donald Trump to shut down the country for the next 30 days and close the borders.

In a series of tweets Ackman writes, “Tell all Americans that you are putting us on an extended Spring Break at home with family. Keep only essential services open. The government pays wages until we reopen.”

Ackman said a shutdown is inevitable as it's already happening, but not in a controlled fashion which is extending the economic pain and amplifying the spread of the virus.

Mr. President, the only answer is to shut down the country for the next 30 days and close the borders. Tell all Americans that you are putting us on an extended Spring Break at home with family. Keep only essential services open. The government pays wages until we reopen. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) March 18, 2020

Please send everyone home now. With your leadership, we can end this now. The rest of the world will follow your lead. A global Spring Break will save us all. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) March 18, 2020

The Trump administration recently added Ireland and the U.K. to the list of countries on the coronavirus travel ban; travel from Europe is also restricted for 30 days for non-U.S. residents.

On Monday afternoon, the Trump administration said the public should avoid gatherings larger than 10 people for two weeks and cancel discretionary travel in bid to slow the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Trump has already stressed Americans should work to engage from home, big gatherings, travel and eating at bars.

