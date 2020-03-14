Trump Tested For Coronavirus, Extends Travel Ban To Ireland And UK

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed in a Saturday afternoon press conference he has been tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This comes less than a day after Trump declared a national emergency over the outbreak.

“I had my temperature taken coming into the room, I also took the test last night,” Trump told reporters.

Trump recently hosted a Brazilian delegation at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he came into contact with multiple people who have tested positive for the coronavirus. On Friday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he tested negative for the coronavirus; Reuters has reported he will be retested early next week.

The Trump administration also confirmed it will be adding Ireland and the U.K. to the list of countries on the coronavirus travel ban, going into effect Monday at midnight. Trump announced Wednesday evening that travel from Europe would be restricted for 30 days, although this did not originally include Ireland or the U.K.

On Friday afternoon, Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, allowing easier movement of federal assistance to states and local communities as they try to head off the quickly escalating emergency. Trump promised that more tests for the virus will be available soon.

The emergency declaration will make $50 billion available for states. The money can be used for a variety of needs, such as paying for tests, supplies, vaccination and extra help from medical workers.

"No resource will be spared," Trump said. "Nothing whatsoever."