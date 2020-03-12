Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Self-Quarantines As Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), authorities confirmed Thursday.

What Happened

Sophie Trudeau will remain isolated for the time being, but her symptoms remain mild, Director of Communications at the prime minister's office Cameron Ahmed said in a statement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself remains in good health and has shown no symptom of the coronavirus, Ahmed added. Nevertheless, he will also self-isolate for the recommended period of 14 days as a precaution, and continue to work from home.

"Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns," Sophie Trudeau said in a statement following the diagnosis. "We will get through this situation together. Please share the facts and take your health seriously."

Justin Trudeau had said earlier in the day on Twitter that the couple was self-isolating as Sophie Trudeau was showing "mild flu-like symptoms" following her visit to the United Kingdom.

Why It Matters

At least 117 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Canada, including one death in the British Columbia province, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The outbreak in the country is less severe than in the United States which has confirmed 1,663 cases.

More than 128,000 cases have been confirmed globally, and 4,720 people have died from the virus. A number of key government officials across the globe have been exposed to the coronavirus. The U.K. health minister Nadine Dorries tested positive for the COVID-19 on Wednesday, around the same time as Sophie Trudeau's visit, as reported by BBC.

