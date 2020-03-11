US Commerce Department Extends Huawei Temporary License, Asks Public For Comments On Future Extensions

U.S. Companies can continue doing business with Huawei until mid-may as Huawei’s temporary license has been extended.

What Happened

The U.S. Commerce Department added Huawei to an economic blacklist in May 2019 on national security grounds. Since then, Huawei has been granted a series of extensions to its temporary license, the latest lasting until May 15, reported Reuters.

Additionally, The Department’s Bureau of Standards is seeking public comments between March 10-25 on “continuing need for, scope of, possible future extensions of the Temporary General License” for Huawei.

Why It Matters

The Trump Administration has been asking foreign governments not to allow Huawei to deploy 5G networks reports Reuters. The company is a major player in the upcoming 5G telecom standard.

The 45-day extension given to Huawei’s temporary license is a window for telecom providers in rural areas to “identify alternatives” to Huawei and to carry on providing services according to the U.S. Commerce Department’s statement.

Huawei’s appeal against the U.S. restrictions was rejected in February by a federal judge.

What Else Is There

Huawei shipped 17.6% of the world’s smartphones in 2019. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), which supplies the Android operating system warned users last month not to sideload its apps on Huawei devices.

Photo Credit: Public domain photo via Wikimedia.